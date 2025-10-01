Pentagon Eyes NDAs, Polygraphs in Leak Crackdown

The Pentagon is preparing to require more than 5,000 military service members, civilian employees, and contractors in the office of the Secretary of War and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to submit to random polygraph tests and sign strict nondisclosure agreements, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The move is part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's ongoing efforts to root out leaks and internal dissent, reports The Washington Post on Wednesday.

A draft memo from Deputy War Secretary Steve Feinberg obtained by The Post states that all personnel covered under the order would be banned from releasing any non-public information "without approval or through a defined process."

In a separate directive, Feinberg outlined a new program to administer polygraph tests across the highest levels of the Pentagon, potentially applying to everyone from four-star generals to administrative assistants.

Critics say the policies go far beyond existing restrictions that already prohibit the unauthorized release of classified or sensitive material.

The plan appears aimed at enforcing loyalty to Pentagon and Trump administration leadership, not countering espionage, said national security lawyer Mark Zaid.

"There are reasons why individuals were not required to take polygraphs before," Zaid told The Post. "I would question why now the polygraph, and an overbroad NDA, is being required other than to intimidate the workforce and ensure tighter control."

A former senior war official echoed that concern, calling the proposals "scare tactics" meant to silence potential whistleblowers or those speaking with the press.

The Pentagon's new restrictions follow earlier clashes over polygraph use. Hegseth's office began deploying them this year to find leakers, but the White House intervened after a senior aide objected that political appointees themselves could be tested.

The draft NDA mirrors language the Department of War has recently required of reporters seeking Pentagon press credentials. Reporters must agree not to solicit or collect even unclassified information without authorization, with penalties including the loss of access.

Hegseth's office has also curbed the independence of military inspectors general and equal opportunity offices, limited Pentagon press engagement, and restricted participation in outside forums.

The documents reviewed by The Post remain unsigned and under deliberation. If adopted, Feinberg wrote, failure to sign or comply with the nondisclosure agreement could result in punishment, including disciplinary action under military law.

Since taking office, Hegseth has sharply reduced press access at the Pentagon. Only six briefings have been held in the main press room this year, compared with weekly sessions under past administrations, and reporters have been restricted from traveling with him.

His staff has also removed many news outlets from their Pentagon workspaces while instructing military services to scale back press engagement.

