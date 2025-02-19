WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pentagon | us military | mexico military | southern border | patrols

Pentagon: US, Mexico Military Coordinating Border Patrols

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 08:30 PM EST

U.S. and Mexico have agreed to conduct coordinated military patrols on their respective side of the border, increase information sharing, and improve communication methods to bolster border security, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, and Mexico's Secretary of National Defense Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo met recently and signed a joint statement of understanding regarding cooperative activities along the border, the Pentagon said in a statement.

