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Tags: pentagon | ukraine military aid | middle east | iran

Report: Pentagon Weighs Diverting Ukraine Military Aid to Middle East

Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:02 AM EDT

The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the U.S. military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The weapons that could be redirected include air defense interceptor missiles purchased through a NATO initiative launched last year, under which partner countries buy U.S. arms for Kyiv, the report said.

The consideration comes as U.S. operations in the region intensify. Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading U.S. forces in the Middle East, on Wednesday said the U.S. had hit over 10,000 targets inside Iran and was on track to limit Iran's ability to project power outside its borders.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper that the War Department would "ensure that U.S. forces and those of our allies and partners have what they need to fight and win."

In response to a query about the report, a NATO official said members of the alliance and its partners continue to contribute to its Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program that funds the supply of U.S. arms for Kyiv.

"Equipment is continuously flowing into Ukraine," the official added. "The amount pledged to PURL so far is of several billion U.S. dollars and we expect more contributions to follow."

The Pentagon and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Pentagon is weighing whether to redirect weapons originally meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran strains supplies of some of the U.S. military's most critical munitions, the Washington Post reported Thursday...
pentagon, ukraine military aid, middle east, iran
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2026-02-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 07:02 AM
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