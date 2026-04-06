Pentagon Seeks $4.5 Billion to Rebuild Tomahawk Stockpile

The Pentagon is preparing to request roughly $4.5 billion in fiscal 2027 to replenish Tomahawk cruise missile stockpiles, underscoring the growing strain on U.S. military resources amid sustained global operations.

According to a Bloomberg Government report, the funding push comes after heavy use of the long-range, sea-launched missiles in recent conflicts, including the war with Iran, where hundreds have reportedly been fired.

The surge has raised concerns inside the War Department about maintaining readiness for future threats.

Tomahawk missiles remain a cornerstone of U.S. strike capability, allowing the Navy to hit targets from long distances with precision.

At an estimated cost of roughly $2 million per missile, replenishing supplies represents a significant investment.

Defense officials say the request is part of a broader effort to rebuild the U.S. munitions stockpile and strengthen the defense industrial base after years of underinvestment and rising global tensions.

In addition to Iran-related operations, U.S. commitments abroad, including support for allies and deterrence efforts against adversaries such as China and Russia, have placed additional strain on weapons inventories.

The Pentagon is pushing for multiyear procurement contracts with defense manufacturers to ramp up production and prevent future shortages.

Officials argue that without sustained investment, the U.S. risks falling behind in an era of high-intensity warfare, where advanced munitions are consumed rapidly.

The proposed 2027 defense budget is expected to include not only missile replenishment but also expanded funding for aircraft, missile defense systems, and other critical capabilities.

The shift reflects recognition that modern conflicts require deeper reserves of high-end weaponry.

Supporters of increased defense spending say the move is long overdue after years of what they view as neglect under prior administrations.

They argue that rebuilding stockpiles and strengthening manufacturing capacity are essential to ensuring U.S. military dominance and deterring adversaries.