US Judge: Pentagon Is Violating Order to Restore Reporters' Access

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that the Defense Department is violating his earlier order to restore access to the Pentagon for reporters.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman sided with The New York Times earlier this month in deciding that the Pentagon’s new credential policy violated journalists’ constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

He sided again with the Times in saying that the Pentagon had tried to evade his ruling by putting in new rules that expel all reporters from the building unless guided by escorts.

“The department simply cannot reinstate an unlawful policy under the guise of taking ‘new’ action and expect the court to look the other way,” Friedman wrote.

Friedman had ordered Pentagon officials to reinstate the press credentials of seven Times reporters and stressed that his decision applies to “all regulated parties.”

The Pentagon building serves as the headquarters for U.S. military operations.