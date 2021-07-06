Ambassador to Denmark Under Trump Launches Pennsylvania Senate Bid

Former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands on Tuesday announced her campaign for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“The radical left isn’t looking out for you,” Sands said in a video announcing her candidacy. “Every child should have access to an outstanding education. That’s why I will stand up to woke culture, censorship, and critical race theory.”

Sands, who the Inquirer notes lived in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Los Angeles before she sold her 14,700-square foot home in Bel-Air for about $19.5 million in 2019, grew up in Cumberland County near Harrisburg.

“This is where Carla grew up and helped raise her brothers and sisters to have the Christian values and the servant’s heart her parents instilled in her,” a narrator says in the video, which features many photos of Sands in the Oval Office with former President Donald Trump, and ends with a promise to “put Pennsylvania first.”

Other Republicans running for the seat include Pennsylvania real estate developer Jeff Bartos and former congressional candidate and Army Ranger Sean Parnell.

Sands, who took control of the company Vantage Capital after the death of her husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands, was named by Trump to his economic advisory council and later ambassador to Denmark, but has never held public office.

The Inquirer notes that while Trump attempted to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, Sands claimed multiple times that her absentee ballot in Pennsylvania had not been counted despite public records showing that it had been, according to The New York Times.