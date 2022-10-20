Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Governor Plan Aids Education, Not Indoctrination

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano doesn't believe Democrat challenger Josh Shapiro will get much voter empathy from Pennsylvanians regarding his weekend tweet decrying high crime in the Keystone State — since Shapiro has been the state's attorney general for the last six years.

"When I read that tweet from a few days ago, I thought, 'Dude, where have you been for the last six years?'" Mastriano rhetorically asked on Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"[AG Shapiro] has one job — and that's to enforce law and order [in Pennsylvania]," Mastriano added. "Where you've been, Josh?"

From Mastriano's perspective, Shapiro's essentially playing a game of defending-the-indefensible, since crime has gone up 40% on Shapiro's watch, according to the Republican.

There have also been 430 homicides in Pennsylvania this year — putting the state on track for more than 600 murders, added Mastriano.

Plus, fentanyl deaths in the state are higher than ever, says Mastriano.

"Instead of doing his job [as attorney general], Josh Shapiro has been busy suing [Pennsylvania] parents to keep their kids masked, suing to allow guys to go into girls' bathrooms," said Mastriano, before emphatically adding, "Do your job, Josh."

Mastriano, who's currently a state senator in Pennsylvania, also cannot fathom the AG office's legal battle with the Little Sisters of the Poor.

"Are you kidding me? Who sues nuns for a living?" asked Mastriano.

If he gets elected governor, Mastriano's Day One agenda with education would involve eliminating "pronoun games" and "gender confusion" with students, and dropping critical race theory from curriculums.

"It's time to educate — not indoctrinate," says Mastriano.

In the Keystone State, Mastriano is ostensibly fighting opponents on three different levels:

On the main stage, Mastriano's competing against Shapiro to become Pennsylvania's next governor.

On one side stage, Mastriano is working to overcome President Joe Biden's litany of energy-related "broken promises" to Pennsylvanians, regarding fossil fuels and oil production.

Mastriano's Day One plan as governor involves rolling back Biden and Shapiro's carbon-tax initiatives, and putting Pennsylvania back on the pathway toward energy independence.

And for the other side stage, Mastriano must field questions regarding Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, who's apparently losing steam in his U.S. Senate campaign ... and not showing up for meetings or votes at the state senate level.

"Can you imagine the [media] outrage if I blew off the [state] senate? ... Can you imagine the outrage if Fetterman was a Republican?" asked Mastriano.

