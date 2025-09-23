Pa. Dems Cite Officer Killings to Advance Gun Bills

Pennsylvania Democrats advanced a slate of gun control measures just days after three York County police officers were ambushed and killed while serving a warrant, drawing criticism that the legislation exploits a tragedy unrelated to the proposals, Breitbart reported.

Three officers with the Northern York County Regional Police Department, Detective Sgt. Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser were fatally shot Sept. 17 during a firefight at a farmhouse in North Codorus Township.

Two other officers, including York County Sheriff's Lt. David Godfrey, were wounded in the ambush. The suspect, 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth, was killed in what authorities described as a final exchange of gunfire.

The York County Coroner's Office ruled the deaths of the three detectives as homicides caused by multiple gunshot wounds. Their bodies were honored in a procession to Lehigh Valley Hospital for autopsies. Investigators said domestic violence motivated the attack, which followed reports from Ruth's ex-girlfriend's family of stalking, arson, and surveillance in the days prior, local station WGAL 8 reported.

Despite details showing Ruth used an AR-15-style rifle, Democrats in the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee moved forward with four gun control bills Monday. The measures include a ban on so-called "Glock switches," already heavily restricted under federal law, a prohibition on "ghost guns," universal background checks, and a red flag law aimed at preventing suicides.

Critics noted that none of the measures would have prevented the York County ambush. Supporters, however, said the legislation was overdue and aimed at curbing broader gun violence.

"Tragedies like this remind us of the urgent need to reduce the availability of dangerous firearms and accessories," Democrats argued as they advanced the bills.

The attack unfolded after authorities spotted Ruth on a trail camera armed with a rifle near his ex-girlfriend's home. Detectives later attempted to clear a nearby farmhouse where Ruth was hiding.

At 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, investigators opening the door came under heavy fire. Becker, Baker, and Emenheiser were killed within minutes, while other officers returned fire and ended the gunfight by 2:10 p.m. Backup arrived four minutes later.

District Attorney Tim Barker said Ruth likely intended to kill his former girlfriend and her mother had they entered the home instead of the police. Inside, officers found the family's Labrador retriever shot dead in the basement.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, debate in Harrisburg over the gun control bills is expected to intensify, with Democrats pressing for swift passage and Republicans questioning whether the measures address the real causes of violence.