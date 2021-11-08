×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Education | pennsylvania | covid19 | january | mask | mandate

Pennsylvania Governor to Allow School Districts to End Mask Mandate

tom wolf speaks at a podium
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks in 2017 in Danville, Pennsylvania. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Geisinger Symposium)

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 06:03 PM

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to allow school districts to end mask mandates for K-12 students starting Jan. 17.

"Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting," Wolf stated on Monday.

In Sept., Wolf's administration issued a statewide mask mandate over concerns of the delta variant, according to The Hill. The standing order issued by Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam requires students, personnel, and visitors of schools in school districts to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. But the move to suspend the order comes as the FDA approved last month the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 for "emergency use."

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is now a part of our daily lives, but with the knowledge we've gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery," Wolf added.

Beam has encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated and schools to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep students and educators safe.

Beam states, "we strongly encourage schools to follow CDC guidance and make decisions with the health of their educators and students in mind. Likewise, we strongly encourage parents to talk to their children's pediatricians and get their child vaccinated. Vaccinations give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid."

The Wolf administration indicates that roughly 70% of adult Pennsylvanians are vaccinated.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to allow school districts to end mask mandates for K-12 students starting Jan. 17."Now, we are in a different place than we were in September,...
pennsylvania, covid19, january, mask, mandate
260
2021-03-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved