Pence Endorses Sanders in Race For Arkansas Governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday received the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence in her Arkansas gubernatorial bid, The Hill reported.

Pence put out a statement pledging his “full support" for Sanders, who he praised as “a Christian, a conservative, and a proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with law enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more."

Pence’s endorsement came a day after former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a campaign event for Sanders, who in a tweet included a picture of her and Trump and said it was a "great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump."

Trump endorsed Sanders in January, stating that she is “strong on borders, tough on crime and fully supports the second amendment and our great law enforcement officers. She loves our military and veterans - and her home state of Arkansas. She will be a GREAT governor and she has my complete and total endorsement."

Sanders served as White House press secretary for the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019. When she left that position, Trump described Sanders as “irreplaceable,” a “warrior” and a “very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job.”

Earlier this month, Pence made his first extended comments since leaving office in January, writing an op-ed in the Daily Signal, which is run by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

He insisted in the op-ed that there were “significant voting irregularities” and “numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law” in the last presidential election.

Pence, who was presiding over a joint session of Congress when its certification of the Electoral College results was disrupted by a mob of Trump supporters and who was a target of some in the crowd who called for his hanging, said that the riot "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America."

Pence made those comments in the context of the House about to pass a voting rights bill that the former vice president said would "increase opportunities for election fraud."

Pence has not spoken publicly since his term as vice president ended, but he is schedule to give a keynote address at a South Carolina dinner next month hosted by the Palmetto Family Council, a conservative Christian nonprofit group, according to The Hill.