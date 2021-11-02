Pence: James Madison, Bible Guided Me in Deciding to Certify Election

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he was influenced by Founding Father James Madison and the Bible when he made the decision to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence’s comments came during a question-and-answer session at the University of Iowa on Monday, according to the Des Moines Register.

He was asked by a man in the audience about who persuaded him "to buck (former) President (Donald) Trump’s plan and certify the votes?"

Pence, referring to the fourth president of the United States, replied "James Madison."

CNN noted that Pence also pointed out he looked to the Bible when making the decision and said: "Psalm 15 says, 'He who keeps his oath even when it hurts.'"

Pence also said he is concerned about the voting in some states.

And he added: "I continue to share those concerns, and I support efforts in states to improve voter integrity as has been done in places like Georgia and Arizona and elsewhere."

He said: "The only role of the federal government is to open and count the electoral votes that were sent by the states. You've got to be willing to do your duty."

The Register said Pence stood by his decision.

"I understand the disappointment in the election," he said. "You might remember I was on the ballot. But you've got to be willing to do your duty. And the time may come that some of you are in that position, or one like it. And I just have a feeling based on the shining faces I’m seeing around here you’re going to be men and women who do your duty in that time as well."

The newspaper said some Trump supporters had turned on Pence for his decision to preside over the Senate’s approval of the Electoral College vote. Some of those at the Jan. 6 Capitol protest chanted: "Hang Mike Pence."