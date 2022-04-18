Pence Targets Vulnerable Democrats Over Rising Gas Prices

Former Vice President Mike Pence's advocacy group is launching ads in three Democrat-held congressional districts targeting vulnerable incumbents over rising gas prices, The Hill reports.

The Advancing American Freedom ads will air on cable and digital platforms in the districts of Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

The six-digit ad buy announced Monday is part of Advancing American Freedom’s campaign focused on energy independence at a time of rising gas prices, the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The ad airing in Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District features a woman who complains how high gas prices have affected her family’s budget.

"I don’t understand why President Biden and the Democrats are refusing to use America’s energy resources to bring down costs," says the woman. She also describes how she drives 70 miles a day to get to work and take her kids to school.

Pence and other Republicans argue that Biden's policies of rescinding the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and promoting electric vehicles and renewable forms of energy have harmed U.S. oil production and led to a spike in gas prices.

Biden officials have blamed rising gas prices on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has destabilized world oil markets. The U.S. last month banned Russian oil imports and has tried to mitigate rising gas prices by releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $4.08 as of Sunday, according to AAA, down from a month ago, when the average price per gallon was $4.33, but still up roughly 50 cents from early March.

Pence, meanwhile, has been a regular speaker on college campuses and at conservative events. His advocay group last month released a lengthy policy agenda, adding to speculation that he may be jockeying for a presidential campaign in 2024.

Related stories: