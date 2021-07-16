Pence: Biden Admin Unleashed 'Tidal Wave of Left-Wing Policies'

President Joe Biden’s administration unleashed a ''tidal wave of left-wing policies that threaten to wipe out all the progress'' the Trump administration made, former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday during a speech in Iowa that sparked more speculation about a potential 2024 White House run, reports CNN.

Pence in his speech complained of the damage done by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ''in such a short period of time.''

"I came here today to say, after 177 days of open borders, higher taxes, runaway spending, defunding the police, abortion on demand, censoring free speech, canceling our most cherished liberties, I've had enough. And the time has come ... to stand up and fight back against the agenda of the radical left," Pence said at a major gathering of Christian conservatives.

His appearance comes as excerpts of a new book about Donald Trump’s presidency detail tension between the former VP and Trump.

"I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order," he said.

"To turn this country around, we need to turn the American people back to God, back to one nation under God," Pence told the crowd of about 1,200 people at a convention center in downtown Des Moines.

"We need to defend believers all across the county," Pence said. "We need to reject every effort to marginalize Christians and conservatives ... We must never allow our schools or government agencies or corporations to persecute the American people because of their deeply held religious beliefs."

A forthcoming book written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender says Trump had a rare blow-up with Pence in 2018 over Pence’s hiring of former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Trump said the account is ''totally false.''