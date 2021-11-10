×
US 'Collaborating Not Condescending' on Climate Change: Speaker Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi attends a press conference.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, attends a press conference during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 06:48 AM

The United States is helping achieve climate success in "collaboration, not ... condescension" with other nations, who are further ahead because of "the dark period" of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"America is back," she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating a phrase used by U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials throughout the event.

"Our president was here, there were many successes that were achieved in collaboration - not dictation or condescension, but in collaboration - with other countries, many of whom are ahead of us because we had, of course, the dark period of four years preceding the President Biden's administration coming into office." 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


