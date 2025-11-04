Pelosi on Trump: 'He's Just a Vile Creature'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called President Donald Trump "vile" in an interview that aired early Tuesday morning.

Pelosi made the comments on CNN during an interview that addressed reports she may announce her retirement after Tuesday's Proposition 50 vote in California.

"He's just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the earth," Pelosi told CNN, prompting host Elex Michaelson to follow up: "You think he's the worst thing on the face of the earth?"

"I do, yeah," she replied.

When asked why, Pelosi said: "Because he's the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he's turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court.

"He's abolished the House of Representatives, he's chilled the press ... he's scared people who are in our country legally but making them smashing into their cars and the rest," she added.

When questioned about her plans for 2026, Pelosi, 85, sidestepped the topic, saying her current priority is California's redistricting effort, Proposition 50, and helping Democrats reclaim the House "to shield the country from the poison of another Trump administration."

NBC News reported earlier Monday that Pelosi would not seek reelection in 2026.

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 election in CA. Any discussion of her future plans beyond that mission is pure speculation," Pelosi spokesman Ian Krager said in a post on X on Monday. "As she has said, Speaker Pelosi will not make any announcements about her future until after Prop 50 is settled."

Pelosi served as speaker during Trump's last two years in office during his first term, a tenure that oversaw two impeachments of the president.

Trump, in turn, has called Pelosi "Crazy Nancy," "evil," and "sick," blasting her for tearing up his State of the Union speech in February 2020 and for what he called "witch-hunt impeachments."