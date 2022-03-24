House Speaker Pelosi's Husband Buys $2M in Tesla Shares as Dems Push Green Energy Spending

As Democrats call for increased green energy spending, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla stock, according to a congressional filing.

Published Monday, the filing shows that Paul Pelosi, the Democrat House leader's husband, purchased the Tesla stock on March 17, when the company's share price reached approximately $872 per share by the end of the day.

Pelosi bought the shares at a strike price of $500 per share, and they were worth around $2.18 million at the time of purchase.

The Daily Caller reports that, since his purchase, Tesla's share price increased nearly 19% to more than $1,036 per share, making his shares worth nearly $2.6 million.

Democrats have strongly campaigned for greater green energy spending, pressing President Joe Biden to act fast on pending legislation. Last week a group of 89 House Democrats sent Biden a letter asking him to restart negotiations on the stalled Build Back Better Act, using the $555 billion of climate investments included in the bill as the building block to move forward.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, a group of 97 Democrat lawmakers, revealed an expansive agenda for the president on March 17 that includes climate provisions its members would like to see accomplished by executive action.

Since taking office, Biden has supported a series of green technology subsidies, including a $12,500 credit for purchasing a new electric vehicle.

In December, Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers should be able to participate in stock trading, despite the potential ethics concerns.

"We have a free market economy; they should be able to participate in that," Pelosi told reporters at a news briefing at the time.

After receiving backlash, however, the Democrat leader reversed course months later and said she would support a ban if such legislation were introduced, according to the New York Post.

"I do come down always in favor of trusting our members," Pelosi said at the time. "If the impression that is given by some that somebody is doing insider trading, that's a Justice Department issue and that has no place in any of this.

"To give a blanket attitude of We can't do this ... because we can't be trusted, I just don't buy into that. But if members want to do that, I'm OK with that."