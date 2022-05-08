Pelosi: Republicans Don't Support Family Planning of Any Kind, Anywhere

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday charged that Republicans have not just doubled down on opposing abortion — they don’t support any family planning anywhere.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Pelosi said GOP House lawmakers have made that clear.

“My Republican colleagues have said to me on occasion, we're not for any family planning domestically or globally, because I was trying to get them to support us on some global family planning issues,” she said, asserting their position is: “We're not for any of it.”

“Most people don't know that,” she said. “This is a fact. That's what they believe.”

She also lamented that making Roe v. Wade national law is so — nearly 50 years after it became the law of the land.

“Should we all have a discussion and find our common ground? Always, always,” she said.

“But this year, either you’re for the enshrinement of Roe v. Wade, or you're not. It's the law of the land… nearly 50 years of the precedents of it has been reaffirmed, what, 14 times,” she said.

“Republicans were very clear when they had a presidential campaign that their campaign was to elect a president who would appoint judges, who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi added. “It didn't say the science would change. And one more point in that regard. [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] pulled back the filibuster rule in order to have those justices confirmed by 51, by not needing 60 votes. So this is a political decision on the part of the rule of law in our country should be respected.”

According to Pelosi, “Women should be respected to make their own judgments with their family, their doctor, their God.”

She also pushed back on the idea Democrats were outmaneuvered on abortion legality.

“I have no idea why anybody would make that statement unless they were unaware of the fight that has been going on,” she said.

“We have been fighting against the Republicans in the Congress constantly because the fact is there is not just [an] anti-woman's right to choose [stance] in terms of terminating a pregnancy, but in terms of access to contraception and family planning and the rest, both domestically and globally,” she said.

“This is a constant fight that we've had for generations, decades,” she asserted, claiming “we had been bipartisan early on, support for a woman's right to choose until the politics have changed.”

“And that's what happened with the court,” she said. “The science hasn't changed. …but the court changed. And therefore, they're deciding that it will be different.”