Pelosi: GOP's Cheney Vote Disrespects Courage, Patriotism, Integrity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a "leader of great courage, patriotism, and integrity" and said House Republicans who voted to oust her from her leadership post do not welcome those values.

"For the sake of our democracy, reasonable Republicans across the country must take back their party," Pelosi said in a statement shortly after the vote.

Cheney, who has spoken out frequently against former President Donald Trump, his claims of election fraud, and against the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, was removed from her spot as House Republican Conference chairperson by a voice vote held at the Capitol early Wednesday.

Trump, along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise are backing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to replace Cheney in the leadership role.

Pelosi accused the Republicans voting against Cheney of denying the truth.

"The Republican denial of the truth presented by Congresswoman Cheney is reflected in their denial of the need to seek the truth in a January 6th commission and to repair the damage of January 6th with a security supplemental immediately," the speaker said.

Pelosi wants a congressional commission to investigate the Capitol attack, but Republicans have called to widen the investigation's scope. Democrats are also proposing a bill that calls for more funding for security at the Capitol complex.

Cheney remained defiant after the vote, telling reporters that she will continue to push back against Trump and to make sure he "never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."

Trump, meanwhile, cheered her ouster in a statement on his website, calling her a "bitter, horrible human being" who "has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!"