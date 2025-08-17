Trump Beats Back Criticism of Peace Effort, Touts 'Big Day'

President Donald Trump pushed back against media criticism of his diplomatic efforts, blasting "fake news" attacks claiming merely inviting Vladimir Putin to the U.S. was a "major defeat" and reiterating Ukraine could swiftly end the war with Russia, or continue to fight.

"Big day at the White House tomorrow," Trump posted in nightcaps of a Truth Social thread. "Never had so many European Leaders at one time.

"My great honor to host them!!! President DJT"

"The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House," Trump added in an ensuing post. "Actually, it is a great honor for America!!! President DJT"

In a set of other Truth Social posts, Trump defended his handling of negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine, while also touting his administration's record on security at home and ripping his favorite foil, Democrats.

"The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a 'major defeat' by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States," Trump wrote in the first Truth Social post. "Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!

"If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was."

Trump then pivoted to his rebuke of poorly run cities of those same Democrat critics, noting they fail at what they are supposed to be managing, so criticism of his world peace efforts are misplaced.

"These people are sick!" Trump continued. "They even want CRIME IN D.C., and other BLUE Cities throughout our Country, but don't worry, I won't let that happen. Just like our now secure Southern Border (ZERO illegals in last 3 months!), our cities will be Secure and Safe, and D.C. will lead the way!"

Trump also took direct and personal aim at "stupid" and "lightweight" Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who he says is doing nothing but obstructing peace efforts with misguided and misplaced criticism.

"The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said 'Putin got everything that he wanted,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Actually, 'nobody got anything,' too soon, but getting close.

"Murphy is a lightweight who thinks it made the Russian President look good in coming to America. Actually, it was very hard for President Putin to do so. This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so."

The president's comments came after a wave of reports claiming his decision to host talks with Putin was a setback for his leadership. Trump rejected that framing, instead arguing that bringing negotiations to U.S. soil was a strategic decision and a show of strength.

In another post, Trump turned to the ongoing conflict and how Ukraine has the ball in its court to end the war now, if it chooses.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

The message echoed Trump's repeated claims that, under his leadership, the war in Ukraine could have been prevented — something even Putin admitted in his news conference statement in Alaska on Friday night.