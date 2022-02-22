Trump: We Could Use a Putin 'Peace Force' on Our Border

While scoffing at Russian President Vladimir Putin's so-called peace force in the supposedly "independent'" sections of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced what he called President Joe Biden's "sad" lack of a "response."

Biden is not only capitulating to Putin taking over parts of Ukraine, but also to millions of immigrants "bumrushing our country" by crossing the southern border illegally, Trump told "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

"A big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as 'independent,"' Trump told co-host Travis. "Oh, that's wonderful. So, Putin is now saying it's independent — a large section of Ukraine.

"I said, 'how smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force: We could use that on our southern border.

"That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're going to keep peace all right."

Trump blasted Biden for having "no response" to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"'We're gonna go out, and we're going to go in, and we're gonna help keep peace,"' Trump said, quoting Putin. "You gotta say this pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn't have one for that. No, it's very sad. Very sad."

Trump gave an "I told you so," telling Travis and Sexton: "What I said was right: This is a disaster that's going on," adding that Putin outfoxed Biden, as predicted.

Putin is "a guy who's very savvy," Trump continued. "I know him very well — very, very well. By the way, this never would've happened with us, had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened."

Ultimately, Biden should be sending troops to the U.S. southern border before sending them to Europe as his administration allowed Putin to move on Ukraine, according to Trump.

"I'd rather see them send soldiers to our southern border," Trump said.

He added Biden should not have shut down the completion of the border wall, including blocking Texas from using federal government-bought materials for the wall.

"In three weeks, you could finish it," Trump said. "They won't even let Texas use our material, which is all bought. It's sitting there waiting to be put up. It could have been erected in less than three weeks. It took 2½ years to get started, because we had to win 11 lawsuits.

"I'd rather see our southern border protected."

Earlier in the month, the federal government donated millions of dollars of unused border wall material to the state of Texas as it continues building the border wall.