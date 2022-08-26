California Highway Group Removes Paul Pelosi After DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was removed from California's CHP 11-99 Foundation following his DUI conviction in Napa County earlier this week.

In a Thursday press release, the foundation stated that Paul Pelosi presented his group credentials to police officers after the 82-year-old was pulled over in late May.

"The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment whether that was the case or not which violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application," the board wrote.

"These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission. In our letter to Mr. Pelosi, we requested that he return all membership items he was issued upon joining the 11-99 Foundation," it added.

The news comes several days after his conviction, which stems from charges relating to a car accident on Highway 29 when a Jeep crashed into his Porsche.

A California Highway Patrol officer described Paul Pelosi as appearing intoxicated at the scene while asking for his driver's license and registration. Later, the officer asked Paul Pelosi to perform a field sobriety test, KRON-TV 4 reported.

"His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath," the officer wrote.

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced to five days in jail, fines totaling over $6,000, and enrollment in a three-month DUI class.