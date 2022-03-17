Rand Paul: 'It's Nonsensical' for Left to Talk About More Clean Energy

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is blasting Democrats for their push for green energy policies.

His comments came Thursday during an interview on television's "Fox & Friends."

"[It's] completely nonsensical and tone-deaf," he said. "When the left talks about more clean energy it is really code for less coal, less fossil fuels, less nuclear, and [Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm] should at least realize this is what got Europe in this predicament.

"Germany dramatically eliminated coal from their energy and dramatically eliminated nuclear over the course of a couple of years and they're almost entirely dependent on Russian oil and natural gas because of the green movement.

"The green movement put Europe under the thumb of Putin and under the thumb of Russia. Every American ought to know from a gut feeling, we should be producing more of all types of energy. I'm not against windmills or solar power, you have to have other forms of energy, as well."

Former President Donald Trump has accused President Joe Biden of "letting the radical climate extremists run the country while the world burns."

Trump made his remarks in an interview with Fox News on March 9.

"Energy prices are skyrocketing — they are going to infinity, all because of Joe Biden," Trump said.

"We have the oil under our feet, liquid gold. But instead, we are thinking of buying oil from Venezuela, Iran, and others who do not exactly love America.

"Joe Biden is letting the radical climate extremists run our country, while the world burns. Everyone is suffering because our leaders have no idea what they are doing."