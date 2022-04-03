West Virginia's AG Decries Biden's 'American Energy Last' Policies

West Virginia GOP Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Sunday admonished the Biden administration for putting American energy “last,” charging it helped fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Morrisey charged President Joe Biden’s “entire policy” was made clear from the start.

“It's really been Russia first, America last central,” Morrisey said. “You saw that with canceling of the Keystone Pipeline, you saw that with respect to the moratorium on oil and gas drilling and coal mining. You saw that with respect to his climate change policy that seems to put all our foreign competitors first.”

“And now he wonders why inflation and gas prices have gone through the roof,” he said.

According to Morrisey, Biden’s decisions have been wrong at every turn.

“President Biden is actually making every decision that you absolutely should not make when you're in the middle of a conflict and you're watching what's going on,” he said.

“He needs to get American energy roaring back by making certain regulatory decisions, Morrisey urged.”And, obviously, his decision earlier that he made about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is one of the items that triggered Putin, that empowered Putin to do some of the things that he's done.”

The AG also blasted a Securities and Exchange Commission proposal for public companies to be required to report all emissions from suppliers, the company, affiliates, and customers.

“This is a really dangerous precedent that the SEC is setting because they're trying to really transform the SEC from being a securities enforcer into being an environmental agency, and that's not what it's supposed to be as the rules were set up by Congress.”

Morrisey said if realized, the proposal would involve every public company “in the climate change business.”

“And, unfortunately, the SEC just doesn't have that power to do that because the SEC has a fundamentally different role,” Morrisey said. “Also the implications for the free market in the future, if you start to get one agency that traditionally is looking out for investors and future financial performance have to get into every woke aspect of what's going on in the corporate boardrooms, that’s not good for our markets, and that's why we have to stop it.”

Morrissey said he was leading a 16-state coalition that expects to fight the proposal.

“This has to be stopped because it's another tool of the woke left to advance a crazy agenda,” he asserted.

