Rep. McHenry Orders Pelosi to Leave Hideaway Office

Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the acting speaker of the House, ordered that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vacate her Capitol hideaway office Wednesday.

McHenry's move, one of the first in his temporary role, means that the former speaker will be stripped of the consolatory office awarded to her in honor of her nonconsecutive eight-year tenure at the position.

"Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed" for the new speaker, an aide on the Committee on House Administration sent to Pelosi, Politico reported.

Pelosi, who is in California to attend the memorial services of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., slammed the decision as "a sharp departure from tradition."

She emphasized that she provided former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., "a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished" during her tenure.

"Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time," Pelosi said.

The staff of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reportedly assisted Pelosi's office in making the move.

Due to being in California, Pelosi missed the 216-210 vote earlier in the day that removed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership. Eight Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the motion.

McHenry was atop McCarthy's secret shortlist to serve as speaker pro tempore, a temporary position in the event of a speaker's death or removal. He will serve in the role until a new speaker is elected.