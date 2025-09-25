Dem Lawmaker Wants to Boost 'Patriotic' Candidates

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., is launching a new PAC aimed at electing candidates with public service backgrounds, Politico reported.

Patriot PAC aims to raise more than $2 million for the 2025 off-year elections, according to Politico, with the goal of making Democrats the “patriotic party,” Ryan said. Candidates would include teachers and military veterans.

“The Republican Party cannot make a claim on it anymore,” Ryan told Politico. “That creates not only an opportunity, but a need for the Democratic Party to assert what has always been foundational to us, which is that we are that party of selflessness and the common good.”

Ryan, who has made waves by endorsing Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor and was one of the first politicians who called for Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign, said the group will endorse 50 candidates throughout New York this year, including candidates on Long Island, New York City, and in western and upstate New York.

During the 2026 midterms, the group plans to endorse 250 candidates throughout the country.

Republicans dismissed Ryan’s effort.

“No amount of money will change the fact that any Democrat who accepts funding from an open-borders, Mamdani-supporting radical like Pat Ryan will be tied to those policies and will have to defend them in the general election,” New York GOP spokesperson David Laska told Politico.