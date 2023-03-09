Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: TikTok Should Be Banned in US

Several state governments and the White House have banned the use of Chinese-owned TikTok on work devices, but Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday, the U.S. needs to go much further.

"I fully support the banning of TikTok [in the U.S.]," Fallon told "American Agenda" regarding bipartisan legislation in Congress that would allow President Joe Biden to issue a nationwide ban on the social media platform.

"This is insane. There's not only a raccoon in the henhouse, there's a Chinese tiger in the henhouse, so we need it to be banned forthwith."

TikTok, which has 138 million users in the U.S., is owned by ByteDance, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to control millions of TikTok users' devices.

"It's chilling," Fallon said. "If you read the terms of service of TikTok, they know your files, they know your data, and they know your contacts. They know everything they want to, they get that potential, on your phone."

He said he would like to see Biden and the White House finally take the lead on "something that's not extremely left or woke and do something good for the country."

"I don't expect that to happen," he said, adding he expects bipartisan legislation in the House and Senate giving Biden authorization to enforce a ban will be passed, and Biden will sign the bill into law and impose the ban.

"The FBI director, the CIA director, the director of the NSA, I mean every alphabet, the director of national intelligence, all say this is a security threat to the United States," Fallon said. "So, let's listen to the professionals that have that unanimity and ban this."

