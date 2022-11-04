×
Tags: pat fallon | newsmax | border | fentanyl

Pat Fallon to Newsmax: 'Border Will Be on the Ballot'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 04 November 2022 04:04 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that the number of illegal border crossings and the ongoing opioid crisis will help propel Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Fallon said on "American Agenda": "I'll tell you what'll be on the ballot on Tuesday: The border will be on the ballot."

The Texas Republican said earlier, "Look at just the numbers in April of this year; it was 234,000 illegal border crossings. So that's a lot, it was the most we ever had in history.

"But what does that mean in comparison to, say, the last April [former President Donald] Trump was in office, in April 2020? Well it was 1,258% worse, and then, if you look at May, it was 241,000 illegal border crossings, which was the worst month ... it eclipsed April, it was 930% worse."

He added, "We also see with fentanyl, there's been almost 25,000 pounds of fentanyl seized in Joe Biden's presidency, which is enough to kill every American about 10 times over; but it led to 107,000 opioid overdose deaths last year alone, 80,000 from fentanyl."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 04 November 2022 04:04 PM
