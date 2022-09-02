×
2 Former Trump White House Attorneys Appear Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Friday, 02 September 2022 01:25 PM EDT

The two former top lawyers for the Trump White House appeared at federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury probing events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after they were subpoenaed earlier this year.

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and his attorney Michael Purpura arrived at the federal courthouse shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where they were greeted in the hallway by Thomas Windom, the lead prosecutor. They proceeded to the third floor, where the grand jury meets each Friday, according to a Reuters witness.

Cipollone remained in the grand jury room for more than two hours before exiting the courthouse without answering questions.

Shortly after his departure, Reuters witnesses spotted former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin arrive at the federal courthouse in Washington.

The two men are the two most high-profile witnesses to date to appear before the grand jury. Others who have appeared to testify include former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, and Greg Jacob, who was Pence's top counsel.

The grand jury convenes each Friday in the federal courthouse in Washington.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
