Parler's George Farmer: Trump Lawsuit Will Transform Big Tech

Parler CEO George Farmer, in a televised interview, predicted former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google will "redefine" free speech on tech platforms.

His comments came during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

"I think this is the lawsuit that will redefine what free speech, when it comes to tech platforms, looks like," Farmer said. "And, of course, there’s no better man to launch it than the man who is censored the most out of all of us, which of course is former President Donald Trump.

"We've seen many times the authoritarian arm of Big Tech come down and censor people unwarranted. It's great that somebody is fighting back."

Trump has announced a class-action lawsuit against the tech giants, over their "unlawful" censorship of him and other conservatives, after the social media platforms banned him from posting in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well," Trump said Wednesday.

The actions are being supported by the America First Policy Institute, headed by former Trump officials Linda McMahon and Brooke Rollins, who introduced Trump at the announcement. Axios first reported AFPI's involvement.

"We ask the court to impose punitive damages on these social media giants," said Trump. "We're going to hold Big Tech very accountable. This is the first of numerous other lawsuits."

Trump is permanently banned from Twitter and will not be eligible to return to Facebook for two more years.

And Farmer said the lawsuit will change the way Big Tech operates.

"This lawsuit ... is going to be very, very transformative when it comes to how much Big Tech can censor people nowadays," Farmer said. "This is the kind of lawsuit that we've all been waiting for."

Fox Business noted that Parler is a free-speech social media platform popular with conservatives. It was removed on app stores by Apple, Google, and Amazon after the tech giants claimed Parler failed to restrict extremist and violent content.

Farmer added he would welcome Trump to Parler with "open arms."

"We've been talking about it with him for a while," he said. "Getting him on board, getting him to come to Parler would be a great win for us, and we would love to see him on board."