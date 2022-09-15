Parental Group Gives Most Lawmakers 'F' in Congressional Report Card

Moms for America, a parental rights advocacy group, on Thursday issued "F" marks to most lawmakers in its congressional report card.

The group graded members of Congress on what it classified as "12 key issues that matter most to moms," including how they voted on critical race theory and abortion to defunding the police and sending funding to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"We are excited to release our first-ever Congressional Report Card, and are more excited to distribute our report card to the hundreds of thousands of mothers who are headed to the polls in a few short months," Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of the group, said in a statement.

"Moms represent a key voting bloc, and they are typically responsible for providing for their children's education, their diets, their healthcare, and their safety," she added. "From Medical Mandates to Mask Mandates, from radical Critical Race Theory to Gender Equality, from the right to keep and bear arms to School Choice, our 2022 Report Card finds both political parties lacking the will to take necessary steps to protect the interests of America's moms."

Fletcher described her organization as a "national movement of moms working to reclaim our culture for truth, family, freedom, and the Constitution," and said the group boasts "over 500,000 moms across the country in all 50 states."

"We're in the midst of a mom-led revolution," said Fletcher. "That revolution is about reclaiming our culture, and we're going to start by doing it in our homes by promoting those principles of liberty that matter to us and made us the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth."

Just two lawmakers received "A" grades: Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

More than half of lawmakers in both chambers received grades of "F."