Trump Weighs Preemptive Pardons for Aides as Legal Threats Loom

President Donald Trump is considering sweeping preemptive pardons for members of his administration before leaving office, according to The Wall Street Journal, a move that could dramatically expand his use of executive clemency.

The Journal reports that Trump has discussed granting broad pardons to aides and allies who could face investigations after his presidency.

People familiar with the conversations told the newspaper that Trump views the move as protection against what he has long described as politically motivated prosecutions.

According to the Journal, the discussions include the possibility of issuing anticipatory or even blanket pardons before any formal charges are brought.

Trump has repeatedly defended his use of clemency as a necessary check on what he calls an unfair justice system.

In public remarks and private conversations cited by the Journal, he has argued that he and those close to him have been unfairly targeted by prosecutors and political opponents.

The potential move would build on Trump's already expansive use of the pardon power during his current term.

The Journal notes that he has issued clemency to large numbers of allies and supporters, often bypassing traditional Justice Department vetting processes.

Critics, including former Justice Department officials cited by the Journal, have argued that this approach undermines longstanding norms and prioritizes loyalty over established legal standards.

The idea of preemptive pardons comes as Democrats increasingly signal plans to scrutinize Trump's administration once he leaves office.

Party leaders and allied groups have pointed to a range of issues they say warrant further investigation.

Democratic lawmakers and some legal analysts have questioned U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure, arguing that certain actions could raise legal concerns.

Trump has rejected those criticisms, insisting the military campaign is necessary and lawful, according to statements cited by the Journal.

Trump allies view the growing list of potential investigations as a key reason to consider broad pardons.

People close to the president told the newspaper that he believes taking action now could shield aides from what they see as a wave of politically driven probes.

Legal experts said that while the Constitution grants the president significant clemency authority, sweeping preemptive pardons would be largely unprecedented.