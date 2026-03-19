Comer: Democrats' Bondi Meeting Walkout 'Premeditated Stunt'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday sharply criticized Democrats for walking out of a closed-door meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi, calling their actions a "premeditated stunt" and accusing them of engaging in "fake outrage."

Speaking to reporters following the meeting Wednesday, the Kentucky Republican said Democrats left the session without fully engaging in questioning, disputing their claims that Bondi had not provided answers.

"They said Pam Bondi wasn't answering their questions. They didn't ask any questions," Comer said. "The way the Democrats behaved was clearly a premeditated stunt to go out with their fake outrage."

The meeting was intended to allow lawmakers to question Bondi on matters under the committee's jurisdiction.

Details of the discussion have not been publicly released, but the Democratic walkout quickly drew attention and heightened partisan tensions on the panel.

Comer said he was "embarrassed" by Democrats' conduct and described their decision to leave as unacceptable.

"You just have to face the fact that we have a lot of dead weight on this committee, and the behavior of the Democrats yesterday was unacceptable," he said.

At the same time, Comer acknowledged that some Republicans on the committee have also contributed to behavior he considers unproductive.

He said certain GOP members have "sadly" said and done things that have been "embarrassing," though he did not elaborate.

The chairman added that he had not anticipated Democrats would exit the meeting.

"I wasn't expecting" the walkout, Comer said, suggesting it disrupted the intended proceedings.

Democrats have argued that Bondi was not responsive during the session, though Comer rejected that characterization.

The committee's top Democrat, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, told reporters that Bondi did not commit to honoring the panel's subpoena.

He called the session a "fake hearing," adding that Bondi wasn't under oath and did not give an opening statement.

"The attorney general would not commit to following the subpoena and coming in under oath," he said.

"Yet she wants to come in and set up some type of fake hearing where we ask questions, but it's not transcribed, it's not under oath, and it's not shown to the American people."

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., called it a "fake deposition where no one can see what's going on," noting the lack of C-SPAN cameras for the closed-door meeting.