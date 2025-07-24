Bondi: DOJ 'Strike Force' Leaving 'No Stone Unturned' on Obama

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in announcing a special "strike force" to investigate documentation concerning then-President Barack Obama and his intelligence team's alleged involvement in pushing the President Donald Trump-Russia collusion narrative, said that the team will "leave no stone unturned" in its probe.

"The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director [of National Intelligence Tulsi] Gabbard, and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people," Bondi said in the announcement.

"We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice," she added.

The task force will also "investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard's disclosures," the announcement said.

"This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness," the statement added.

The source told Fox News Digital that the National Security Division of the Justice Department will "likely be involved in the investigation."

Gabbard has released two extensive sets of documentation that had been previously classified, saying they show "what was essentially a yearslong coup" and a "treasonous conspiracy" against Trump staged shortly after his 2016 election win against Hillary Clinton.

She also released a previously classified report on Monday that had been compiled by House Republicans that disputes claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Trump in the election.

Obama's office has issued a statement about the documents' release, calling the allegations "bizarre" and a "weak attempt at distraction" from the increasing calls for the Trump administration to release files about late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gabbard, meanwhile, confirmed the DOJ is investigating Obama, saying that she plans to continue referring the documents in question to the FBI to investigate any "criminal implications."

"The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly points to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment," she said at Wednesday's White House press briefing. "There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact."

She stopped short of saying Obama should be investigated for "treason," saying that she is leaving determinations on criminal charges to the DOJ.

But, Gabbard added, the documents reveal an "expressed intent" for a "yearslong coup and treasonous conspiracy" and an attempt to undermine then-incoming President Trump and his administration.

It is not clear how the task force would operate, but on Tuesday, Trump said he wants the DOJ to target Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former President Joe Biden, reports The New York Times.

"It would be President Obama," Trump said. "He started it."

The DOJ has used similar strike force investigations in the past to coordinate government agencies' probes on healthcare fraud, money laundering offenses, bank fraud, and other offenses.