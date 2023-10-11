×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: palestine | hamas | israel | afl | ronny jackson

Judge Grants Review of Biden Admin's Palestine Funding

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:46 PM EDT

A federal judge granted a review Tuesday into the Biden administration's decision to give hundreds of millions to Palestinian groups – potentially violating anti-terrorism laws.

Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the United States District Court in Northern Texas sided with Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and the America First Legal Foundation in the ruling.

It orders that the administration hand over documents surrounding the risk of Economic Support Funds being used to fund terrorist operations in Gaza and the West Bank rather than for humanitarian purposes.

Jackson and AFL first sued last year after President Joe Biden announced he would start funding the Palestinian National Authority again, a reversal from former President Donald Trump's administrative policy.

Under Trump, the payments had stopped pursuant to the Taylor Force Act of 2018, which prevents U.S. funds from going to Palestine as long as it continued to support imprisoned terrorists and their families.

The lawsuit targets around $500 million Biden greenlit following his ascendancy to the presidency, roughly half of U.S. aid to Palestine.

Another $700 million goes to a United Nations agency in the region that Trump also pulled out of but Biden has restored. It is not the focus of the lawsuit.

Kacsmaryk's approval of the examination follows devastating terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah last week, two groups The Wall Street Journal reported were funded and operated by Iran.

Israeli officials estimate that over 1,200 individuals have been killed in their territory since the conflict erupted Saturday. Another 3,400 are wounded, and over 200 have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities believe more than 1,100 have been killed in their territories. Around 5,400 are wounded, and the United Nations reported over 263,000 displaced.

The ruling also comes several months after The Washington Free Beacon reported that the Biden administration approved funding to Palestine despite internal assessments it could empower Hamas.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal judge granted a review Tuesday into the Biden administration's decision to give hundreds of millions to Palestinian groups - potentially violating anti-terrorism laws.
palestine, hamas, israel, afl, ronny jackson
311
2023-46-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved