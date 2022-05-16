Kathy Barnette Has 'No Intentions' to Support GOP Nominee for Senate If It's Not Her

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on Monday said she had "no intentions of supporting" the Republican nominee if she does not win Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Emerson College poll results released Sunday showed Mehmet Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, holding a strong lead over other Republican candidates in the Senate primary.

Oz (28%) led political commentator Barnette (24%), and businessman David McCormick (21%) among likely GOP voters. A total of 15% said they remained undecided.

Appearing on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily on Monday, Barnette was asked whether she intended "to support the Republican nominee whoever it is" against likely Democrat nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

"I have no intentions of supporting globalists," Barnette told Breitbart’s Alex Marlow. "I believe we have ran out of room on this runway for this spaceship. I believe we have very little rope left to just roll the dice and we’ll see how it all works out on the other end.

"I believe our country is in trouble. I don't believe we have much longer and I believe what I have done is I have made it possible where Pennsylvanians do not have to hold their nose and vote for the lesser of two evils this time. I don’t think we have room to just vote for any old warm body with an R next to their name. I think we can do better than that."

McCormick, during his own interview on Breitbart News Daily, said he would support whoever wins the GOP nomination even if it is not him.

"I think this race could not be more important," McCormick told Breitbart. "I think the country is at stake. So, yes, I would support the nominee. I think the risk of [Sen.] Chuck Schumer staying as the Majority Leader, the risk of this extreme agenda is continuing to take our country in the wrong direction.

"I believe I’m the best candidate and I will win the general election and I will be a hugely effective senator on day one fighting for our conservative principles but this isn’t about me, this isn’t about any particular candidate. This is about doing what's right for the country, so yes I would support whoever is nominated. I hope and expect that will be me, but as I said this is about our country."

Oz, Barnette and McCormick were running to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, P-Pa.

Though she got high marks as a pro-life advocate, Barnette has seen her support dwindle as conservatives scrutinized her record.

Barnette's comments in recent years have included claiming unrest in the "Black community" was due to "white racism." And protests — that often times turned violent — over the death of George Floyd "were for a very good reason," she said.

The New York Post's deep dive into Barnette's Twitter accounts and online content exposed a history of bigoted remarks aimed at Muslims.

"We must stop interacting with them as if they r rational human beings," Barnette tweeted in 2015, according to the Post, sharing an Internet archive link of the tweet. "There is nothing rational about Islam."