'The Dr. Oz Show' to End in January Ahead of Senate Race

"The Dr. Oz Show" will conclude following the airing of its final episode on Jan. 14, 2022, as host Dr. Mehmet Oz prepares to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, Sony Pictures Television announced on Monday.

Although the show, which is syndicated on daytime television, was renewed to continue until the middle of 2023, Oz recently announced his intent to run for Senate, a move that prompted stations in New York and Philadelphia associated with Fox to pull the program.

The show will be replaced by a spinoff, "The Good Dish," which Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, will host alongside Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The new program has already been picked up by multiple station groups, including Fox, Nexstar, Gray, Sinclair, and Hearst, according to Deadline.

"Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail, and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for years," Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager, U.S. syndication sales at Sony Pictures Television, told Deadline.

"We have long believed ‘The Good Dish’ would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Good Dish" is billed as "an opportunity for viewers to take a seat at the table and enjoy delicious, family friendly recipes served up by the best of the best who bring professional insight, real-life wisdom and dish on the topics of the day while making delectable dishes."

The program "will provide simple shortcuts, money-saving tips, must-have trends and effortless how-tos that will make life easier, more delicious, and more fun. It is hosted by culinary experts and TV veterans who will bring their expertise to help give every viewer the confidence to cook and enjoy food like a pro and most importantly… help figure out what’s for dinner."