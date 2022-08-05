Website Lampoons Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate Race

A website reportedly launched by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz mocks his Democrat challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

FraudsterFetterman.com notes Fetterman hasn’t held a campaign event since May 12.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, which has left him sidelined. On Friday, his campaign announced that he would hold his first rally since the setback on Aug. 12 in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

The website shows a mocked-up image of a shirtless and barefooted Fetterman, who is wearing just a pair of shorts, holed up in his basement. Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., can be seen on a television behind him.

Above the Fetterman image are the words "Basement Bum Fetterman."

The site asks viewers to click a box to view upcoming campaign events. However, the box just jumps around the screen when people try to click on it.

A hoodie is seen in the background with the words: "Daddy’s Boy" printed across the chest. The Washington Beacon says the hoodie is designed to poke fun at the candidate’s inherited wealth.

The Beacon reported the website was launched by the Oz campaign. A box on the website says: "Paid For By Doctor Oz for Senate."

And Oz tweeted out a link to the website on his Twitter account, writing: "Wondering what Fetterman is doing today?"

The tweet urges his 3.8 million followers to go the website.

Fetterman had been released from the hospital on May 22 after a stay of more than a week following his stroke.