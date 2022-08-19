Rep. Burgess Owens Launches Just Win Baby GOP Leadership PAC

Former National Football League player, now Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens, is launching a leadership political action committee to help new Republican congressional candidates win in the midterm elections.

"I'm excited to travel and help these new, exciting candidates all I can," Owens told Newsmax Friday. "There is an energy now in the Republican Party because 2022 has been a wake-up year; we've seen just how terrible [President] Joe Biden and the radical left have been for our country. Our tent is getting wider, more diverse, and more focused on making sure we give our kids the same opportunities we were born with."

Called Just Win Baby after the iconic remark of Owens' former Oakland Raiders Owner Al Davis, the PAC contributes to Republican candidates and congressional candidates, including Florida GOP candidate Rod Dorilás in that state's 22nd Congressional District.

"Right now, America needs a leader who is willing to fight to preserve the American Dream. As a first generation American and the only veteran in the race for Florida's 22nd congressional district, I know Rod brings the passion, leadership, and the fight to ensure our conservative values are represented in Washington D.C.," Owens said in endorsing Dorilás.

"Rod is our best chance to defeat Lois Frankel in November and take back the House of Representatives. I look forward to working with Rod in the coming weeks and months to ensure we send a true conservative fighter to Washington."

Owens, a former player in the NFL who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1980, was elected to Congress in Utah in 2020.

The leadership PAC, which is used to raise money for other like-minded candidates, has raised $180,524 in this election cycle, according to Opensecrets.org, and has contributed $27,500 of that to GOP incumbents and challengers throughout the country from 2021-22, as of its latest June filing, according to the organization.

According to the organization, the PAC has donated to the campaigns of 27 candidates so far in this election cycle, including incumbents Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, as well as a field of conservative challengers including John James in Michigan, and Catalina Lauf in Illinois.

Burgess serves on the House Judiciary and House Education and Labor committees, according to his official Congress page.