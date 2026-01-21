Oversight to Depose Ghislaine Maxwell on Feb. 9

House investigators will depose convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Feb. 9 as part of the House Oversight Committee's probe into Jeffrey Epstein, Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced Wednesday.

However, Maxwell is not expected to answer questions, her lawyers said.

The deposition, expected to be conducted virtually, comes as lawmakers intensify pressure on both current and former officials to comply with subpoenas tied to the Epstein investigation.

Comer revealed the Maxwell deposition date during a committee markup advancing contempt measures against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who declined to appear for scheduled depositions last week.

"We've been trying to get her in for a deposition, and her lawyers have been saying that she's going to plead the Fifth, but we have nailed down a date, Feb. 9, where Maxwell will be deposed by this committee," Comer announced.

Maxwell, now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Texas for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, was subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee in July. Committee staff have spent months negotiating the terms of her testimony.

Previously, Comer had said he did not plan to send staff to interview Maxwell in person, given her incarceration and prior indications from her legal team that she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

That position was reiterated in a letter dated Tuesday from Maxwell's attorneys, who said her stance has not changed and urged the committee to delay the deposition until her legal matters are resolved.

"Proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies," her attorneys wrote, Politico reported.

"Ms. Maxwell will invoke her privilege against self-incrimination and decline to answer questions," they wrote.

They added that Maxwell would be willing to testify publicly if granted clemency — an option President Donald Trump has said he has not ruled out.

In November, Congress ordered the DOJ to release its remaining Epstein files within 30 days. Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law on Nov. 19, requiring the DOJ to make all unclassified records, documents, and investigative materials related to Epstein publicly available by Dec. 19.

However, only a fraction of the files has been released. DOJ officials have said they are reviewing materials to determine what can be made public without jeopardizing ongoing matters or violating privacy laws.

The delays have angered Epstein's victims and prompted warnings of consequences from the bipartisan co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Democrat Ro Khanna of California.

Maxwell was convicted by a federal jury in 2021 and sentenced in 2022 for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.