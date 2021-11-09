Guest 'View' Panelist Morgan Ortagus Takes on Adam Schiff Over Steele Dossier

Former Trump-era State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday questioned Rep. Adam Schiff's credibility after his past promotion of the infamous Steele dossier.

In her second day on the panel of ABC’s "The View," Ortagus confronted the California Democrat about his support of a 2016 document containing allegations of Donald Trump’s supposed ties to Russia — the key source of which has been indicted for lying.

The arrest was part of the special counsel investigation by John Durham, who since April 2019 has been looking into the origins of the Department of Justice’s Trump-Russia probe.

In the chilly exchange between Ortagus and Schiff, the lawmaker defended his committee’s work, calling it "proper" to have investigated various claims that members of the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia, saying anyone who lied should be prosecuted — and "unlike in the Trump administration, if they’re convicted, they should go to jail, not be pardoned."

"And let’s not forget what we learned in that investigation," Schiff continued. "We learned that the Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was giving campaign polling data to Russia intelligence, while Russian intelligence was helping the campaign."

Ortagus interjected, saying: "To be clear, he was fired halfway through the campaign."

"He may have been fired, but the effort to get Russian help continued," Schiff countered.

Ortagus then hit Schiff’s own "culpability" for promoting the so-called Steele dossier.

"Let’s not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump’s culpability for inviting Russia to help him in the election, which they did, for trying to coerce Ukraine into helping him in the next election, which he did, and [for] inciting an insurrection, which he did," Schiff said.

"None of that serious misconduct is diminished by the fact that people lied to Christopher Steele."

"No, I think just your credibility is," Ortagus shot back.

"Well, I think the credibility of your question is in doubt," responded Schiff.