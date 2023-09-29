×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oprah winfrey | sen. dianne feinstein | gov. gavin newsom | california | names | mentioned | replacement

Oprah Mentioned to Replace Feinstein

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 02:05 PM EDT

At least four names have been floated regarding a possible appointment to fill the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The New York Times reported Friday that Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom will select someone to fill Feinstein's term through the end of 2024.

Previously, Newsom vowed to pick a Black woman in the event the seat opened up. He has said he would not select any of the declared candidates — Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff — for the seat.

The governor has noted he did not want to give any of the declared candidates an advantage in the Democrat primary.

Names that have been discussed to finish Feinstein's term include Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles county supervisor; Angela Glover Blackwell, a civil rights lawyer in Oakland and the founder of PolicyLink, a research and advocacy nonprofit group; and Shirley Weber, the California secretary of state, according to the Times.

TV's Oprah Winfrey also has been mentioned, according to The Associated Press.

Newsom has pointed to the fact that there are no Black women in the Senate since Kamala Harris stepped down to assume the job as vice president.

But the governor has come under criticism for his comments about appointing a Black woman.

"I am troubled by the governor's remarks," Lee said in a statement. "The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election."

Schiff was a member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol.

It is uncertain if any other candidates will enter the race as a result of Feinstein's death.

AP noted that Feinstein's death leaves Senate Democrats with a 50-49 majority in the chamber.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
At least four names have been floated regarding a possible appointment to fill the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. The New York Times reported Friday that Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom will select someone to fill Feinstein's term through...
oprah winfrey, sen. dianne feinstein, gov. gavin newsom, california, names, mentioned, replacement
310
2023-05-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved