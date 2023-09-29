Oprah Mentioned to Replace Feinstein

At least four names have been floated regarding a possible appointment to fill the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The New York Times reported Friday that Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom will select someone to fill Feinstein's term through the end of 2024.

Previously, Newsom vowed to pick a Black woman in the event the seat opened up. He has said he would not select any of the declared candidates — Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff — for the seat.

The governor has noted he did not want to give any of the declared candidates an advantage in the Democrat primary.

Names that have been discussed to finish Feinstein's term include Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles county supervisor; Angela Glover Blackwell, a civil rights lawyer in Oakland and the founder of PolicyLink, a research and advocacy nonprofit group; and Shirley Weber, the California secretary of state, according to the Times.

TV's Oprah Winfrey also has been mentioned, according to The Associated Press.

Newsom has pointed to the fact that there are no Black women in the Senate since Kamala Harris stepped down to assume the job as vice president.

But the governor has come under criticism for his comments about appointing a Black woman.

"I am troubled by the governor's remarks," Lee said in a statement. "The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election."

Schiff was a member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol.

It is uncertain if any other candidates will enter the race as a result of Feinstein's death.

AP noted that Feinstein's death leaves Senate Democrats with a 50-49 majority in the chamber.