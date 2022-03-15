Senate Confirms Biden OMB Director

The Senate confirmed Shalanda Young on Tuesday as the new director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Young, who was confirmed in a 61-36 vote, will become the first Black woman to serve in that position. She had previously served as acting OMB director. Young will now be President Joe Biden's top aide for his government spending and regulation priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Young's confirmation ''another glass ceiling shattered by a remarkable member of the President's historic Cabinet.''

Ahead of the confirmation vote, Schumer said that ''it shouldn't have taken this long to confirm someone as obviously qualified as Shalanda Young. She's been leading the OMB for nearly a year, she knows the budget and appropriations process like the back of her hand. She's proven capable of working with Republicans and Democrats alike.''

Last year, Young was confirmed as deputy budget director in a 63-37 Senate vote. At the time, Republicans who voted against her raised concerns about her opposition to the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions.

Young had told the Senate in a written response that ''eliminating the Hyde Amendment is a matter of economic and racial justice because it most significantly impacts Medicaid recipients, who are low-income and more likely to be women of color.''