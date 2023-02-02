Rep. Omar Signs Resolution Recognizing Israel as 'Legitimate' Ally

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Thursday signed on to a resolution recognizing Israel as a "America's legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism," NBC News reported.

Omar, who has faced criticism from colleagues for anti-Israel comments, is expected to be voted off the House Foreign Affairs Committee by Republicans on Thursday due to those past statements.

The resolution by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., reads: "America's involvement in the Middle East and alliance with the United States' legitimate and trusted partner and ally, the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, cannot be misconstrued for lack of trust or commitment to the United States."

It also states that the House "rejects hate, discrimination, and antisemitism in all forms, including antisemitism masquerading as anti-Israel sentiment," a point of contention in debates over Israel.

It notes that "Jewish Americans face rampant antisemitism in various forms" including "age-old tropes such as controlling the government and the media, [wielding] too much influence in decision-making bodies, seeking political, financial, and global dominance in society, and as greedy 'money-hungry' people" and "have also been accused of being more loyal to Israel than to the United States."

The House, the resolution states, "explicitly condemns perpetuation of antisemitic tropes, including claims of dual loyalty, control, and other conspiracy theories antithetical to American values."

The resolution also ties "barbarous anti-Israel terrorism" to a centuries-long history of antisemitism.

Thirty other Democrats co-sponsored the resolution.