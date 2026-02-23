Trump Invites Men's Olympic Hockey Champs to SOTU

President Donald Trump on Sunday invited members of the U.S. men's Olympic gold medal hockey team to attend his State of the Union address, telling them during a congratulatory phone call.

"We're giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump told the players on a postgame call facilitated by FBI Director Kash Patel in the Team USA locker room.

"I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it's the coolest night."

"We're in," one of the players said, while others added: "Yeah, we're in."

"Can you pick us up in Miami on Tuesday morning?" asked another of the players.

"We'll get Kash and we'll get the military to get you guys over," Trump said, adding: "The nice thing about being president is, I can tell you, you don't have to worry about the weather or landing."

The U.S. on Sunday toppled Canada 2-1 in overtime to win America's first Olympic gold in men's hockey since the famed 1980 Miracle on Ice.

Trump also suggested the team could visit the White House on Wednesday.

"We'll just have some fun; we have medals for you guys."

Trump also said: "I must tell you, we have to bring the women's team, you do know that. But anyway, if you could work that out, I would be honored to have you."

Team USA women's hockey team was also asked to attend Trump's address but declined.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson said.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," the spokesperson added.

"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."