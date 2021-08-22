Ret. Lt. Col. Oliver North: 'Our Credibility Is Smashed By' Biden

President Joe Biden did not just embarrass the United States, he put American military "credibility" and support at risk for years to come, according to former Reagan National Security Adviser Lt. Col. Oliver North.

"You're thinking: Will the Americans really fight for us this time?" North told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Our credibility is smashed by this.

"This Biden moment is Saigon."

Biden not only discredited the Afghanistan War effort in holding back the Taliban for decades after 9/11, but he insulted the sacrifice of 66,000 Afghanistan allies who have died since 2014 alone, and the more than 50,000 wounded, North added to host John Catsimatidis.

"We didn't lose that many people in the whole Vietnam war," North said. "These guys have been actually fighting in the field since 2014."

To hear Biden blame the Afghanistan military for surrendering to the Taliban after Biden's troops withdrawal abandoned them is not only a "lie" but "an incredible insult," North said, noting more than 150,000 Afghans had worked with the U.S. military to secure the country against the Biden-permitted Taliban insurrection.

"The commander in chief said the buck stops with him, and if that's true, then we're in deep, serious trouble – and so are tens of thousands of people who are trying to get out of Afghanistan right now," North continued.

"What happened over there was a total failure of preparation for the kinds of things that are happening right now in front of our eyes."

Some of the blame belongs with former President Donald Trump's negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, which legitimized their militant group as future leadership in the country.

"Treating the Taliban like they're a legitimate force to be reckoned with," North said, was not "a wise thing to do way back when it started under the last administration."

Still, the troops withdrawal was the failure of the Biden administration because of a lack of preparation.

North called out Biden's words where he said we did not expect a Taliban takeover to come this quickly – well, the devil in those details is Biden apparently expected a Taliban takeover at all.

"What did they do to prepare?" North asked. "Apparently, what they started to do is to shut down every U.S. base and get the hell out of Dodge."

The military under Biden has spent too much time indoctrinating soldiers with "woke" propaganda, and not enough planning to win the Afghanistan War before withdrawing unconditional.

"At least we will have established that we have really good social justice warriors," North said in jest. "They've been taught about critical race theory and about gender analysis

"God help us if this is what's happening to our military."