Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Time for Feds to Come Clean on COVID-19 Intel

Outgoing Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who is also senator-elect for Oklahoma, said he tried for two years to cajole the intelligence community (IC) into publicly releasing an interim origins report on the COVID-19 virus, and how it might be tied to China's biological weapons research.

But intelligence agencies, such as the FBI, were reticent to share details with House investigators — even though their oversight committee "has the same security level of the president of the United States," Mullin told Newsmax Friday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Carl Higbie.

From Mullin's perspective, the IC's explanations for the origins of COVID-19 — as to whether it was intentionally created in a China lab and/or perhaps knowingly released to the rest of the world — "was very questionable. We all questioned their credibility. They were very political. They came out ahead of this" long before the public understood the dangers of the coronavirus.

In the wake of the House GOP interim report on COVID-19, Mullin said it's time for the intelligence agencies to come clean with the American people.

"China might have used it as a bioweapon," said Mullin, without committing to one side of this debate. Either way, "it's getting harder for the FBI to hide" the information.

Mullin then added, "the [intelligence community] continues to cover this up."

During his Newsmax interview, Mullin was hesitant to provide detailed answers for any hypothetical scenarios involving China and COVID-19.

However, Mullin acknowledged that China would have uniquely benefited from releasing the COVID-19 virus, since its scientists likely had a head start in preparing for it.

Also, many countries turned to China for emergency medical supplies — including masks and ventilators — once pandemic fears gripped the entire globe.

"The real issue [moving forward] is, how do we prepare for it?" Mullin rhetorically asked.

Mullin also wondered if the Chinese theorized the COVID-19 virus would affect certain races differently than others.

"[The United States is] a country of all races," which complicates the notions of applying universal COVID treatments to different people, said Mullin.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!