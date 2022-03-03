×
Tags: oklahoma | house | committee | vote | girls

Oklahoma Advances Bill Banning Trans Girls From Female Sports

(Butenkow/Dreamstime.com)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 06:42 PM

The Oklahoma House Rules Committee on Thursday voted 6-2 to send legislation banning transgender girls from participating on female sports teams at public schools or universities, reports The Associated Press.

The vote was along party lines, with six Republicans voting in favor of advancing the measure, "Save Women's Sports Act."

Introduced by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, House Bill 4245 now goes to the Republican-led House for consideration.

It says athletic teams designated for "females," "women" or "girls" shall not be open to "students of the male sex" and would require the parent or guardian of a student who competes on a sports team to sign an affidavit acknowledging their child's biological gender at birth.

The report comes the same day Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law banning transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports in the state.

Republican lawmakers in more than 20 states have introduced similar bills.  

ACLU of Oklahoma Policy Director Cindy Nguyen slammed the bill, saying it discriminates against transgender students in violation of the U.S. Constitution and the federal Civil Rights Act. 

"Trans people belong everywhere, including sports," she said. "They participate in sports for the same reasons other young people do: to challenge themselves, improve fitness, and be part of a team. Excluding trans youth from participation deprives them of opportunities available to their peers and sends the message they are not worthy of a full life."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


