Oklahoma to Provide Voter Data to DOJ

Oklahoma's attorney general announced the state will provide its voter registration list to the Department of Justice, saying the move will "cooperate with efforts to eliminate voter fraud."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed the agreement Tuesday following a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year by the DOJ over Oklahoma's initial failure to produce full voter registration records upon request.

Under the settlement, the state will turn over its computerized statewide voter registration list while maintaining safeguards for sensitive personal information.

"In Oklahoma, we are committed to the integrity of our elections," Drummond said. "The State of Oklahoma will cooperate with efforts to eliminate voter fraud and safeguard electoral processes in accordance with the law. We are committed to both election integrity and the protection of personal information."

The DOJ said it will use the data to assess the state's compliance with federal election laws.

The department has increasingly sought such records nationwide, filing lawsuits against multiple states to compel disclosure.

Federal officials argue that access to complete voter rolls is essential to ensuring accurate, well-maintained election systems and preventing improper registrations.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon called the agreement "a positive step forward for election integrity," emphasizing that clean voter rolls are critical to maintaining public confidence in elections.

The settlement requires the DOJ to follow federal privacy laws when handling the data.

Still, some advocacy groups have objected. The ACLU of Oklahoma criticized the federal demand for unredacted voter files, saying it could put sensitive personal data at risk, NBC News reported.

Despite those concerns, Oklahoma officials stressed that privacy protections remain in place and that the state will continue to comply with both federal and state law.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Oklahoma has long been a leader in secure elections and will remain so.

Oklahoma already enforces a series of strict election safeguards, including voter ID requirements, limits on absentee voting, bans on ballot harvesting, and post-election audits.

Officials say these measures, combined with accurate voter roll maintenance, help ensure fair and transparent elections.

The broader legal battle reflects a growing divide among states.

While several Republican-led states have agreed to provide election data to federal authorities, many Democrat-led states have resisted similar requests in court.

The DOJ maintains it has clear authority under the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to request and review voter registration records to ensure compliance with federal law.

For Oklahoma leaders, the decision to cooperate signals a commitment to transparency and accountability in elections — priorities they argue are essential to restoring and maintaining trust in the democratic process.