Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: Trump Connected With East Palestine Residents

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., has empathy for the East Palestine, Ohio, residents who have yet to receive definitive word about the safety of their drinking water or air quality, nearly three weeks after a 50-car train derailment subsequently led to a toxic chemical spill and chemical explosion that could be seen for miles.

Bishop admitted to being taken aback by visuals of the "massive mushroom cloud of thick smoke" billowing over East Palestine, after officials executed a controlled chemical explosion.

And in the present, "I think the people have a great discomfort about it," Bishop told Newsmax on Thursday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

During his interview, Bishop also expressed disappointment that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waited until Thursday to make his first on-site appearance in Ohio. The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3.

Conversely, Bishop praised former President Donald Trump — technically, a citizen with no current executive power — for being the first nationally renowned politician to visit East Palestine, while coming equipped with truckloads of water on Wednesday and other necessary supplies for the townspeople.

"I think they were probably very pleased to see a visit from President Trump. ... He's always been able to connect with the people," said Bishop, who first took office as a U.S. representative in September 2019.

Bishop hopes the Trump and Buttigieg visits will motivate lawmakers in Congress to help East Palestine residents in any way, moving forward.

"One of the things that both parties have the greatest consensus on" with the public ... "is the belief that we need to invest in infrastructure," said Bishop, while lamenting that only 15% of last year's massive infrastructure bill was earmarked for railway projects.

