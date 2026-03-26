Ohio Emerges as 2026 Battleground With Close Senate, Governor Contests

Ohio may be reemerging as a midterm battleground in 2026, with competitive races for U.S. Senate and governor suggesting a state long seen as safely Republican could again draw outsized national attention.

Fresh polling averages published this week by Decision Desk HQ show Republican Sen. Jon Husted at 46.7% in Ohio's Senate special election, effectively tied with Democrat Sherrod Brown, at 46.8%, as both parties test whether the state's recent Republican lean has hardened or can still be challenged under the right conditions.

Ohio was once one of the nation's premier political bellwethers, backing every winning presidential candidate from 1964 through 2012, but its reputation shifted after President Donald Trump carried the state in 2016 and Republicans continued to post strong statewide performances in the years that followed.

The Senate race opened after Vice President JD Vance resigned the seat in January 2025, prompting Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Husted, then the lieutenant governor, to serve until the November 2026 special election decides who will complete the rest of the term.

DDHQ's Chief Elections Analyst Geoffrey Skelley said in an interview that "Husted being appointed makes it functionally an open seat ... it's effectively like there's no incumbent in this race."

Brown's presence on the Democratic side gives the race an unusually well-known challenger in a state where Democrats have struggled in recent federal contests, and Decision Desk HQ noted he still won 46.5% in his 2024 reelection loss, finishing less than four points behind his Republican opponent while outperforming the top of his party's ticket in Ohio.

Skelley said that Brown "ran ahead of [former Vice President] Kamala Harris in 2024, even as he lost reelection he came much closer to winning than Harris did to winning the state."

He added that Brown "may be able to run ahead of ... where the Democratic baseline is in Ohio."

Decision Desk HQ also said the early competitiveness reflects a broader national climate that appears more favorable to Democrats than the one they faced in 2024, with the outlet's averages placing Trump's job approval at 41% and Democrats ahead 44%-40% on the generic congressional ballot.

The governor's race is similarly close, with Decision Desk HQ's average showing Republican Vivek Ramaswamy narrowly behind Democrat Amy Acton with 45.6% to her 46.5% in the contest to replace DeWine, who cannot seek another term.

Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former 2024 presidential candidate, launched his gubernatorial campaign in February 2025 after leaving his federal role, while Acton entered the race earlier that year after becoming one of the state's most recognizable public figures during Ohio's early COVID-19 response.

Acton served as Ohio health director and frequently appeared beside DeWine during the state's daily pandemic briefings, a profile that helped make her a rare Democratic figure with broad name recognition in a state Republicans have controlled at the gubernatorial level since 2010.

Even so, Ohio Democrats' opening comes with a warning sign, because recent elections have shown polling in the state can understate Republican support, leaving both the Senate and governor's races volatile even with more than seven months remaining before Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.